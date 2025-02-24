First day first show: AAP, BJP clash in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: The first day of the Delhi assembly under the new BJP government saw a clash between the treasury benches and opposition Aam Aadmi Party members, which led to a brief adjournment of the House. AAP leader Atishi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, alleged that pictures of Dr BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh have been removed from the Chief Minister's office. AAP members resorted to sloganeering and were on their feet, with BJP members countering their allegations. Speaker Vijender Gupta slammed AAP over sloganeering. "The opposition is behaving irresponsibly. You will get time. An attempt is being made to hurt the dignity of the House. I urge opposition members to take their seats and allow the House to function. AAP members have come with an intention to disturb the House. You should not have made it a political platform. The opposition does not want the House to run smoothly," he said.

The House was adjourned for 15 minutes.

Speaking outside the House, Atishi accused BJP of being "anti-Dalit and anti-Sikh" alleging that the ruling party has removed the pictures of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh from Delhi Chief Ministers office.."The anti-Dalit mentality of the Bharatiya Janata Party is well known. Today, a proof of its anti-Dalit mentality has been presented. Arvind Kejriwal had put up photos of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh in every office of the Delhi government. Since, BJP has come to power, BJP has removed both these photos from the Chief Minister's office. This shows that the BJP is an anti-Dalit, anti-Sikh party," she alleged She also slammed the government over the "unfulfilled promise" related to the Mahila Samman Yojana. BJP MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah slammed AAP over its protest in the Assembly. "No photo has been removed. They have brought photos from anywhere. They started off their careers from Anna Hazare's (protests)...We thought Arvind Kejriwal was the only one who lied. But she (Delhi Assembly LoP, Atishi) is ahead of him," he alleged. The BJP government is likely to table Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) reports pertaining to AAP rule on the floor of the assembly tomorrow. AAP has alleged that the BJP is simply trying to "spread a misconception". BJP has come to power in Delhi after 27 years.