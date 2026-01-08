‘FIRs only in serious wrong-side driving cases’

New Delhi: The registration of FIRs against motorists for wrong-side driving will be a ‘selective’ measure rather than a blanket policy, with criminal action reserved as a last resort, a senior official with the Delhi Traffic Police said on Wednesday.

Police have registered at least eight FIRs for wrong-side driving. The officer said the traffic police’s primary approach would continue to focus on organising awareness drives and issuing challans and notices for violations. He said that FIRs would be filed only in instances

where the violation poses a life-threatening risk or involves repeat offenders.

“The FIR will largely depend on the nature of the offence. If it is life-threatening or has the potential to cause a serious accident, criminal action may be initiated,” the officer said.

He added that repeat violations would be a key factor in the decision. Police will also assess whether the violation occurred due to a genuine mistake, such as a lack of signage or unclear road directions, before deciding on an FIR, the officer said. Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Neeraj Thakur told PTI the move aims to deter reckless behaviour on roads without criminalising minor or routine infractions.

He said that police would exercise discretion in enforcement, particularly where inadequate signage or a lack of clear directions led to a genuine mistake.

The shift towards stricter enforcement began in the last week of December to curb dangerous driving and reduce road accidents. This comes after the recent registration of FIRs for wrong-side driving under section 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. This marks a first for the national capital.

Police clarified that these offences are bailable and the accused were released on bail after arrest.

The first FIR was filed on January 3 at Delhi Cantt police station against Aman, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, for allegedly driving his car at high speed on the wrong side near the Hanuman Mandir red light.

The case was registered under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, police said, adding that the accused was arrested and later released on bail.