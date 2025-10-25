FIRs against 112 for illegal constructions on Jewar Airport phase II land

Greater Noida: Police have registered FIRs against as many as 112 people for illegally constructing houses and other structures on land acquired for the second phase of the Noida International Airport project in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The encroachments occurred on over 1,181 hectares across six villages in the area. According to officials, the land had already been acquired for airport expansion, but several individuals began building new houses hoping to receive double compensation and resettlement plots.

After receiving complaints from local revenue officers, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Abhay Kumar Singh ordered immediate action to halt the illegal construction and directed the police to register FIRs.

Following an investigation, revenue officers confirmed that residents from Ranhera village (under Jewar police station) and Nagla Hukum Singh village (under Rabupura police station) were among those involved.