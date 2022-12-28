'Firm in charge of maintenance of gutted parking lot may be asked to pay for loss'

New Delhi: MCD on Tuesday said that the firm in charge of maintenance of the multi-level parking in Delhi's Subhash Nagar where 20 cars were gutted will have to pay for the loss, if any.



Twenty cars were destroyed at Subhash Nagar parking lot on Monday which was gutted after a 23-year-old man allegedly set fire to one of the vehicles there.

An MCD official said that the contractors are responsible for maintaining the safety and security of a building.

In general, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) awards contracts to concessionaire firms for maintenance of its parking facilities.

"We are investigating the matter. It will not be a simple case as it is a matter of arson. The contractor is responsible for the safety and security of a building. So if any compensation has to be paid, it would be borne by the contractor," an MCD official said.

Another senior official said that the agency is waiting for the police to complete their initial investigation for further action. The concessionaire firm could not be contacted for comment.

The youth who started the fire in the parking lot was identified as Yash Arora, a resident of Subhash Nagar. He was arrested after he was captured on CCTV.

Police said Arora set the car a Maruti Ertiga on fire as he was upset with the car owner over his relationship with one of his family members. During interrogation, he told police that he had a personal grudge with the owner of the car and he had burned it to take revenge from him.

Arora was booked under sections 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc) and 427 of the Indian Penal Code and under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property, said police.