Firing outside Elvish Yadav’s home

GURUGRAM: Two masked men fired over two dozen shots at YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram home in Sector 57 early Sunday, police said. CCTV footage showed the bike-borne attackers opening fire at the main gate and upper floors around 5.30 am before fleeing. Yadav was away at the time, but his family was inside. No one was injured.

Gangsters Neeraj Faridpur and Bhau Ritoliya of the ‘Bhau gang’ later claimed responsibility in a social media post, alleging Yadav promoted betting apps. Police said they are verifying the claims. Forensic teams collected evidence, and CCTV footage from the area is being scanned.

Elvish’s father, Ram Avtar, said he heard gunfire and later saw bullet marks on the house. “We feel scared… I hope Gurugram police arrest the accused soon,” he said. The family also claimed Elvish had received no prior threats. An FIR will be registered based on their complaint, police said. The attack follows a July incident when singer Rahul Fazilpuria was fired upon near Vatika Chowk. Yadav, meanwhile, has faced controversies, including cases over snake venom supply at a Noida rave and snake

use in a music video.