Firing outside Delhi night club, one held

New Delhi: Shots were fired outside a night club by a group of persons in Delhi’s Shahdara following which a 30-year-old man has been arrested, police said on Sunday.



No one was injured in the incident that occurred on Saturday night, they said, adding two more accused have been identified and efforts are underway to nab them.

The police received a call at 12.59 am on Saturday about a firing incident outside

Kanch Club in the Jhilmil industrial area.

According to the complaint lodged by a bouncer from the club, four men arrived at the club around 11.45 pm on Friday and two of them aimed their guns at him and fired.The accused then fled towards Vivek Vihar.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and one Shahrukh was arrested and two more accused have been identified, an officer said.

A team from Seemapuri police station reached the spot after receiving the call about the firing and found two live cartridges and eight empty shells on the road outside the club, a senior officer said.

There were two bullet marks on the door of the club, the officer said.

A purported video of the firing incident circulated on different social media platforms showed three to four men pointing their guns towards three bouncers including a woman.

In the video, the accused can be heard asking the bouncers to sit behind a table and to keep their heads down. One of the accused shouted ‘ghutne pe aaja, nahi to goli maar

dunga’ (kneel down or I will shoot you).

Later, two of the accused went inside the club. They came out after a few moments and started firing towards the club.

Police sources said that it appeared that the intention of the accused was to frighten the club owner.