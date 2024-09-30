Firing incidents in Capital: 2 sharp shooters arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested two sharp shooters of notorious Gogi gang for three separate gun fire incidents in the car showroom, sweet shop, and a hotel in the national Capital.



An anonymous source tipped the Special Cell of the Delhi Police about the sharp shooters.

The accused were identified as Hari Om alias Lala (27) son of Suresh Chand resident of Sector 20, Rohini, Delhi, and Jatin (21) son of Jaipal resident of Mundka, Delhi.

According to the police, the arrested individuals were attempting to extort money from the owners on behalf of jailed gangsters Deepak alias Boxer and Ankesh Lakra.

Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol with five live cartridges, a country-made pistol with four live cartridges, and a Hero Splendor motorcycle used in the crime. The firearms were supplied by associates of the jailed gangsters.

The arrest was made by a team of Special Cell officers, including Inspectors Mandeep and Jaibir, under the supervision of ACP Rahul Kumar Singh. Their swift action followed intensive efforts, including analysing CCTV footage and gathering inputs from informers.

“The arrest of these individuals is a significant achievement in our ongoing fight against organised crime in the city. We remain committed to bringing all those involved to justice,” said Pratiksha Godara, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Special Cell..

The shooting took place in broad daylight when two assailants, riding a black Hero Splendor motorcycle, fired at the counter and an employee at Roshan Sweet Corner in Nangloi.

They also left behind extortion slips featuring the images of deceased gangster Jitender alias Gogi and Kuldeep Fazza, along with the names of jailed criminals Boxer and Lakra.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at the Nangloi Police Station.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Jatin was closely associated with gangster Ankesh Lakra, who had instructed him to carry out the attack while imprisoned in Tihar Jail. Lakra’s younger brother Vishal, currently abroad, was also involved in orchestrating the extortion attempts. Hari Om, motivated by the prospect of easy money, joined Jatin in the crime. Both gangsters are said to be key figures in the Gogi gang, known for their involvement in high-profile extortion and violence across Delhi.