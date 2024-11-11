Firearms syndicate dismantled, 18 held

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Anti-Robbery and Snatching Cell dismantled an inter-state firearms syndicate in a month-long operation, “Eagle,” arresting 18 members. The operation, prompted by an anonymous tip, led to the seizure of four semi-automatic pistols, eight country-made pistols, a rifle, knives, live cartridges.

The investigation uncovered a wider network, including suppliers like Anuj (Moni) in Patparganj and connections to the “Madan gang,” led by a murder convict in Dasna Jail. The gang has been involved in illegal firearms distribution across Delhi and NCR.