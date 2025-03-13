‘Fire victims died while trying to save company’s ‘expensive’ machine’
NEW DELHI: Three labourers who died in a fire near East Delhi’s Anand Vihar were attempting to save an expensive machine, a police source revealed. Trapped while trying to unlock the hut’s door, they lost consciousness due to asphyxiation and were charred to death. The fire, which broke out early Tuesday, triggered a cylinder explosion, worsening the blaze. Survivor Nitin Singh escaped by jumping over a wall, believing others had fled through the front.
Police have registered an FIR under Section 106(1) of BNS. Authorities confirmed the victims prioritised saving company equipment over
their own safety.
Next Story