‘Fire victims died while trying to save company’s ‘expensive’ machine’

NEW DELHI: Three labourers who died in a fire near East Delhi’s Anand Vihar were attempting to save an expensive machine, a police source revealed. Trapped while trying to unlock the hut’s door, they lost consciousness due to asphyxiation and were charred to death. The fire, which broke out early Tuesday, triggered a cylinder explosion, worsening the blaze. Survivor Nitin Singh escaped by jumping over a wall, believing others had fled through the front.

Police have registered an FIR under Section 106(1) of BNS. Authorities confirmed the victims prioritised saving company equipment over

their own safety.