Millennium Post
Home > Delhi > Fire triggers stampede at slum cluster in Sultanpuri; 8 sustain minor injuries
Delhi

Fire triggers stampede at slum cluster in Sultanpuri; 8 sustain minor injuries

BY Team MP3 March 2023 6:42 PM GMT
Fire triggers stampede at slum cluster in Sultanpuri; 8 sustain minor injuries
X

New Delhi: Eight people sustained minor injuries in a stampede triggered by a fire at a slum cluster in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri, Delhi Fire Services officials said on Friday.

Atul Garg, Director of the Delhi Fire Services, said a call about a fire was received at 12.13 am, following which 21 fire tenders were deployed.

According to the fire department, 200 shanties were completely gutted in the fire.

"Due to a stampede, eight people sustained minor injuries and they were administered first-aid," Garg said.

Those injured were identified has Surajmal (72), Kapoor (50), Sagar (25), Pappu (55), Babloo (65), Kawar Singh (52), Raj Singh (72) and Chand (55), he added.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X
X