Fire safety lapses delay cert renewal for key govt buildings

New Delhi: The renewal of Fire Safety Certificates for several high-profile buildings in Delhi, including the Old Parliament Complex, the Reserve Bank of India building, and parts of Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, has been delayed due to multiple fire safety lapses. The Delhi Fire Services has withheld clearances after inspections revealed serious deficiencies in fire preparedness. At Bharat Mandapam, issues such as non-functional smoke curtains, damaged fire check doors, and an ineffective water curtain in the basement were flagged during a recent assessment. Despite prior notices, these shortcomings remain unaddressed, making the renewal process uncertain.

Similarly, the Library building, Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament), the Parliament House Annexe, and its extension failed to meet the required safety norms. Inspectors identified blocked staircases, malfunctioning smoke management systems, and inadequate fire hydrant coverage. Temporary offices in the basement and wooden paneling lacking fire-retardant treatment further raised concerns about fire hazards in these critical government buildings. The RBI building at Sansad Marg also fell short of fire safety standards. Inspections found missing smoke detectors in air handling units and the absence of a proper smoke management system in the basement. DFS officials have made it clear that no FSC renewal will be granted unless these issues are resolved. Authorities responsible for these buildings have been urged to take corrective measures immediately.