Fire safety checks intensified, 5 establishments ordered shut

New Delhi: With the New Year and festive season approaching, the Delhi government has intensified fire safety inspections across restaurants, hotels and clubs in the capital, warning that no compromise will be made when it comes to public safety.

The Delhi Fire Service has launched a citywide inspection drive to assess fire prevention and safety preparedness at commercial establishments that witness heavy public footfall during the festive period. The drive is being carried out in accordance with an official order issued earlier this month and follows prescribed standards under the Delhi Fire Service Rules, 2010.

Officials said inspections focus on the functionality of firefighting equipment, availability and accessibility of emergency exits, and compliance with building safety norms.

“Every critical aspect related to fire prevention is being checked on the ground to ensure establishments are fully prepared to handle emergencies,” an official said.

Home Minister Ashish Sood said that as of December 17, fire safety teams had inspected 74 premises, including restaurants, hotels, clubs and pubs. “Out of these, 45 establishments were found compliant with fire safety norms. Notices have been issued to 24 premises for deficiencies, and five have been ordered to shut down due to serious violations,” he said.

Emphasising the government’s approach, the minister said, “The safety of Delhi’s residents is our top priority. With increased public movement during the festive season, strict compliance with fire safety norms is non-negotiable.”

Referring to a recent fatal incident at a nightclub in Goa, he added that the inspections were aimed at preventing similar tragedies in the capital.

Sood said the inspection drive was preventive rather than punitive.

“Our objective is not to harass businesses, but to ensure that no life is put at risk due to negligence or non-compliance,” he said, adding that establishments flouting rules would face action under the law, including closure where necessary.

He also urged owners and operators of commercial establishments to take responsibility for safety.

“Regular checks of fire equipment, proper training of staff and adherence to statutory requirements are essential. Safety cannot be treated as an afterthought,” he said.

The home minister clarified that such inspections will not be limited to the festive season alone. “These drives will continue in the future so that people can celebrate festivals and social occasions in a safe and secure environment across Delhi,” he said.