Fire reported at Delhi’s Seemapuri Police Station

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at Seemapuri Police Station in the national Capital on Sunday as seven fire tenders were rushed to douse the blaze,

officials said.

No one received any injuries due to the fire, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

“We received a call regarding a fire at the ‘malkhana’ (where items seized during probe are stored) of Seemapuri police station at 8.42 pm,” said the officer.

Seven fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze on the first floor of the building was completely doused at around 9.40

pm, he said.