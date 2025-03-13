Fire rages for hrs in Okhla Phase-1 warehouse

NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out in a godown at Okhla Phase-1, New Delhi, on Wednesday afternoon, prompting the dispatch of 28 fire tenders to the scene.

According to the officials, the blaze erupted at the address C-112, near Balaji Dharam Kanta, and quickly spread, causing significant concern among local residents

and authorities.

Firefighters have been working tirelessly to control the fire, which has been raging for several hours.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it has been reported that no casualties have been confirmed at this time. The fire has been difficult to manage due to the large size of the godown and the materials stored inside.

Local authorities have cordoned off the area to ensure the safety of bystanders, while efforts to douse the

flames continue.

The fire department has yet to release a full report on the damage, but officials remain hopeful of bringing the situation under control. Located in a densely populated Okhla area, firefighters are working to contain the blaze. Authorities urge residents to avoid the area.