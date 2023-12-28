Fire in building’s parking lot in northeast Delhi, no one injured

: More than 30 people were rescued after a fire broke out on Wednesday in a residential building’s parking area in Kardampuri area of northeast Delhi, officials said. A scooter was gutted and a car parked outside the building was partially damaged due to the flames. No one was injured in the incident, they said, adding three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze. “We got a call at around 11.14 am that a scooter caught fire due to a short circuit in the cables of an electricity meter. Soon after the call, three fire engines were rushed to the site,” a DFS official said.