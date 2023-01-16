Fire in building near Mundka Metro station; no casualties

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a building near the Mundka Metro station in outer Delhi on Sunday, Delhi Fire Services officials said. No injuries were reported, they added.

According to Delhi Fire Services, a call about the blaze was received around 4:45 pm, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It is the same building where a fire broke out last year, claiming the lives of 27 people, a senior official said. Efforts are being made to douse the fire and ascertain the cause of it, he added.