Fire guts shops at stone market in Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a stone market in Kotla Mubarakpur early Wednesday, gutting at least six shops housed in tin-shed kiosks, officials said. Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the fire was reported at 4:08 am, which brought the flames under control by 6:15 am, a fire official said.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. The blaze affected shops selling a variety of goods, including clothes, tarpaulin sheets, stationery, and cosmetic items. Preliminary investigation suggests that a short-circuit may have triggered the fire, though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, the official said.