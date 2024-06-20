Fire erupts in Ghaziabad apartment, cause under investigation, says CFO

GHAZIABAD: A fire broke out at in an apartment situated on the sixth floor of a high-rise residential society in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad on early Wednesday morning.

According to officials of the district fire department, upon receiving information about the fire, six fire engines were dispatched to the spot.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Ghaziabad, Rahul Kumar stated that the fire broke out in a flat situated in Merlin Society, Sector-13, Vasundhara. “Based on this information, two fire tenders were sent from Vaishali to the spot. Additionally, two fire tenders each were sent to the spot from Sahibabad Fire Station and Kotwali Fire Station,” said Kumar.

Hydraulic tender was also sent to the spot.

“The fire personnels safely managed to rescue residents from all the apartments of building. However, an elderly couple was trapped in their flat and were unable to come out due to smoke. They were safely rescued and were sent to the hospital in an ambulance. The reason for the fire is not known,” the CFO said

The officer said that no casualty was reported in the fire.