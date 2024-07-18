Fire erupts at Pandara road restaurant, no injuries

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at Veg Gulati restaurant on Pandara Road near India Gate here in the early hours of Wednesday, DFS officials said. No was was injured in the incident, they said. The restaurant is only a few shops away from the famous Gulati restaurant. The fire broke out at 2.48 am in the sitting area of Veg Gulati restaurant and soon spread to the first floor, a DFS official said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control within an hour. Some furniture and other articles were gutted in the fire, the official said. Police said it appears that a short circuit caused the fire. A probe is underway.