Fire erupts at electronics store in Delhi’s Subzi Mandi area

A fire broke out at an electronics store in North Delhi’s Subzi Mandi area on Wednesday, police said.

They said that a team was rushed to Roshanara Road where the incident happened and the Delhi Fire Service was immediately informed.

According to the police, the store deals in items like air

conditioners, coolers and geysers. “Residents from neighbouring houses were evacuated as a precautionary measure. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze. Prima facie, the cause of the fire is suspected to be an electrical short circuit, the DCP said.