Fire erupts at a shop in Kinari Bazaar near Delhi’s Jama Masjid

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at a shop in Kinari Bazaar near north Delhi’s Jama Masjid area on Sunday, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

“We received a call regarding the fire at 1.08 pm. Four fire tenders were pressed into service,” an official said and added that there are no reports of casualty.

The official said that they are sending two more fire tenders to the spot.

“We have informed the local police about the matter for further investigation,” the official said.