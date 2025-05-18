Fire breaks out in west Delhi hotel

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a hotel in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident.

The fire, reported around 1.15 pm, broke out in a room and a hall on the third floor of the hotel located near East Paschim Vihar metro station. The hotel building comprises a basement, ground floor and three upper storeys, the officials said.

They said five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 1.50 pm. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The officials said the cause of the fire is being ascertained.