Fire breaks out in plastic raw material manufacturing unit in Delhi’s Narela

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in a plastic raw material manufacturing unit here and no one was injured in the incident, fire officials said on Monday.

According to an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call was received at 8.26 am regarding a fire at a two-storey building in Narela Industrial area in outer Delhi.

Thirty fire tenders were rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control by 1.20 pm, the DFS officials said, adding that all the plastic material and furniture stored in the building was gutted in the fire.

According to the officials, the cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit on the first floor of the building.