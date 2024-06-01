Fire breaks out in gas pipeline in Saket residential complex

NEW DELHI: In the wee hours of Friday, a fire broke out at a house in the Paryavaran Complex, Saket. The incident occurred at around 1:40 am and was promptly reported to the Mehrauli Police Station.

Upon receiving the information, police staff swiftly reached the scene to find the fire emanating from the IGL gas pipeline outside the house, the Delhi police informed.

Two fire tenders were dispatched immediately and succeeded in extinguishing the blaze. The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) team also arrived to manage the affected pipelines. The officials mentioned that the fire, suspected to have been caused by a technical issue in the gas pipeline, was brought under control within 20 minutes, averting any casualties.