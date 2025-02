NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in a restaurant in New Delhi’s Connaught Place on Monday evening, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The incident was reported at 7:56 pm at Imperial Spice restaurant in the M-block of Connaught Place, official said.

He added that four fire tenders were rushed to the site and no casualty was reported. The fire started at the chimney of the first floor of the restaurant, he added.