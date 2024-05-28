Fire breaks out in Delhi metro train pantograph

New Delhi: A pantograph of a Delhi Metro train caught fire at Rajiv Chowk station on Monday evening due to some external material getting caught between it and the overhead equipment for electrification, the DMRC said in a statement.

A video of the incident is circulating online. In the video, the train doors are open and passengers are seen recording videos of the fire on their mobile phones.

In reference to the viral video in which a minor fire is seen emanating from the roof of a train, this is to clarify that the incident pertains to a train at Rajiv Chowk station heading towards Vaishali around 6:21 pm, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in its statement.