Fire breaks out in cloth store in Durgapuri

NEW DELHI: A significant fire broke out early morning of Monday at the Raymond Showroom located at 100 Foota Road, Durgapuri Extension.



According to the Police, the incident occurred at approximately 6:01 am, prompting an immediate response from local police and fire departments.

The property was a four-story building owned by brothers Padam Singh and Sanjay, sons of the late Om Parkash, houses a Raymond retail shop on the ground floor, a storage godown on the second floor, and residential quarters on the third and fourth floors.

The plot, spanning 150 yards, became the scene of intense emergency activity as nearly 20 fire tenders were dispatched to combat the blaze.

Despite the rapid deployment of fire services, the inferno continues to rage. Ten fire tenders remain on-site, actively engaged in extinguishing the flames.

The fire’s cause has yet to be determined, and the extent of the damage is still being assessed as the situation unfolds.

All building residents managed to evacuate safely, except for Jitender, also known as Chotu, who was later found on the first floor. He was confirmed dead by the local authorities.