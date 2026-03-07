Fire breaks out in Bhajanpura building; no casualties: DFS

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in a four-storey building in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area son Friday afternoon, prompting authorities to rush nine fire tenders, a Delhi Fire Services officer said.

A call regarding the fire in the building, which housed some restaurants, was received at 1.01 pm, he said, adding that the fire was doused by 2.25 pm.

Fire engulfed ground, first and second floors; nine tenders rushed. No casualties reported; probe underway.