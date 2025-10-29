Fire breaks out in Air India bus near IGIA’s Terminal 3

New Delhi: A fire broke out in an Air India bus parked near Terminal 3 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport around 1 pm on Tuesday, officials said. The police were alerted through a PCR call received at the IGI Airport Police Station, following which multiple emergency teams were dispatched.

Fire tenders from the Delhi Fire Service, along with personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force and local police, rushed to the spot and swiftly brought the flames under control.

Their prompt response prevented any major damage or disruption to airport operations.

According to officials, the bus was empty at the time of the incident, with only the driver on board. He managed to escape safely before the vehicle was engulfed in flames. “The fire has been completely doused, and there have been no injuries,” a senior police officer said.

Airport authorities confirmed that flight operations remained unaffected as the bus was parked in a restricted service area away from passenger movement zones. The damaged vehicle has since been removed for inspection. Police said a technical examination would be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire, suspected to be due to an electrical or mechanical fault.