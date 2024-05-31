Fire breaks out at Wazirabad Police training centre

NEW DELHI: At least 300 vehicles were gutted after a fire broke out at the Wazirabad Police Training Centre ‘malkhana’ (yard) in northeast Delhi, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said on Thursday.

No one was injured in the incident, they confirmed. A senior police officer said that about 125 four-wheelers and 175 two-wheelers were gutted.

“We received a call regarding a blaze at 2.37 pm. A total of 14 fire engines were pressed into service. No one sustained injuries in the incident. Our team is still working at the site,” Divisional Officer DFS, Ashok Kumar Jaiswal said.

The officer said there were more than 4,000 seized vehicles parked at the yard.

“The area is spread in more than five acres and the fire was in a pile of vehicles of more than 300. Our teams immediately started dousing the flames. Some senior police officers also reached the spot for investigation regarding the blaze,” Jaiswal said.

He said there can be two possible reasons for the fire at the site. Jaiswal suggested potential causes of the fire, including discarded cigarette or bidi butts igniting dry leaves or spontaneous combustion. He also mentioned the possibility of sparks from vehicle batteries contributing to the incident.

40 firefighters responded to the scene to extinguish the flames. Jaiswal noted that seat covers and paint can fuel fires. The investigation into the fire’s cause is ongoing, with police exploring all possibilities. Forensic experts and the crime team visited the site to gather evidence.

The fire emitted thick black smoke visible from a distance.