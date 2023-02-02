Fire breaks out at rubber factory, 3 injured as fire extinguisher explodes

noida: Three employees of a private company were injured after fire extinguisher exploded while they were trying to douse the fire at a rubber factory situated in site-IV under Beta-II police station area of Greater Noida. While no casualties were reported in the incident, police said that the injured are admitted at nearby hospital for treatment.



According to police, the incident took place around 9:30 am on Thursday when a sudden fire broke out in OMFA Rubber Limited Company in Site-IV. “The fire triggered when the work of making fan belts was being done in the company. At the same time the machine caught fire due to friction. In order to extinguish it, the employees used a fire extinguisher cylinder and in the meantime the cylinder exploded,” Dinesh Kumar Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida said.

The officer informed that the three employees were identified as Jitendra Pandey from Bihar, Gangaram from Mathura and Indrajeet from Prayagraj, were injured in this accident. “All the three have been admitted to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida for immediate treatment,” Singh added. Meanwhile, police have not received any compliant into the matter. “The condition of all the three injured persons is out of danger. No complaint has been received. The family of victims have been informed,” the officer further said.