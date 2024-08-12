Fire breaks out at jeans factory in outer Delhi

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a jeans manufacturing unit located at the Badli Industrial area in outer Delhi on Monday morning, officials said. A call regarding the fire incident was received at 7 am and 15 fire tenders were pressed into service, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The official said the fire broke out at the ground floor of the three-storey building, which was brought under control after five hours of operation.

He said no one was injured in the incident but several articles, including clothes and furniture, were gutted in the fire. A cooling operation was conducted, he added.

The official said the fire was caused due to a short circuit.