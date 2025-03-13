Fire breaks out at defunct Kingdom of Dreams in Gurugram, doused

Gurugram: A major fire broke out here on Thursday morning at Kingdom of Dreams (KOD), a popular cultural and entertainment complex closed for nearly three years. The fire has now been brought under control, and no one was injured in the incident, a fire official said.

As many as ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot when the guards at KOD informed the fire service about the incident around 6:45 am, fire officer Rameshwar Singh said. This is the second such incident in as many years at the complex located in Gurugram's Sector 29. The fire started in Culture Galli, an area within the complex that once housed arts and cuisines from across the country. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. "Electricity was off here, so the cause of the fire is not clear," fire officer Rameshwar Singh said. It may be noted that in July 2022, the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) sealed the KOD due to outstanding dues running into crores of rupees. Since then, no theatre shows or any other entertainment and cultural programmes have been held here.