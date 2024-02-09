New Delhi: A minor fire broke out at a cloth market in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area in the wee hours of Thursday, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.An official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said that a call of fire at Katran Market in Mangolpuri was received at 3.24 am and four fire tenders were pressed into service.

The dousing operation continued for two hours before the blaze was controlled, the official said.A few shops were gutted in the fire, the official said, adding a short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the incident.