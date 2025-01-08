Fire at garment store in Noida, woman dead

NOIDA: A 34-year-old woman died and her husband got severely burnt in a fire that broke out at a two-storey garment store in Noida on Tuesday, police said.

The store is located in Chhijarsi village in Sector-63 PS area on the main road, they said, adding that the blaze was reported at around 3.30 am.

Four fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, they said.

At the time of the incident, the shop owner Rohit Sharma and his wife Vinita were sleeping on the first floor of the building and got severely burnt, a police spokesperson said.

The fire department rescued the couple and took them to a nearby hospital, where Sharma’s wife Vinita later died. Sharma remains in critical condition. Police suggest the fire was caused by a short circuit, and the

investigation is ongoing.