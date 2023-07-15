Fire at DCM building on Barakhamba Road

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a building in central Delhi’s Barakhamba Road, officials said. No injury due to the fire has so far been reported.

According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 6.20 pm, following which seven or eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said the fire had broken out on the ninth floor of the DCM building where the PNB bank has an office.

“Fire tenders have rushed to the spot and efforts are being made to douse the fire. As of now, no input of anyone being trapped in the building is there,” Tayal said.