Fire at building in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh; no casualty

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a four-storey residential building in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area in the early hours of Thursday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said. No casualty was reported in the incident that happened near Nana Road around 2 am. However, three to four cars were gutted by fire, the official said. "We immediately rushed eight fire tenders to the spot and the flames were doused by 4 am," he said. The officer said that the fire was in domestic articles and three to four cars in the ground floor parking area.