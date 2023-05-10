Fire at Army Base Hospital, none injured

New Delhi: A fire broke out Tuesday morning at the Army Base Hospital in the Delhi Cantonment in the southwestern part of the city, affecting an operation theatre and an intensive care unit, but no one was injured, officials said.

They said it was a very risky operation for firemen as the blaze was in a room next to the one in which oxygen and nitrogen cylinders were kept. It took around two hours for around 50-60 firemen to douse the flames.

Information about the blaze was received around 3.50 am and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, Delhi Fire Service officials said. Police, meanwhile, said six fire tenders of the Army Fire Squad were also involved in the operation.

According to officials, the fire spread to the operation theatre, ICU and the store room of the hospital before it was was brought under control around 5.30 am.

“Most dreaded thing for firemen in fire incidents are cylinder blasts. But team DFS (Delhi Fire Service) has always taken risks to protect the lives and property of the citizens of Delhi. A fire in Base hospital, Cantt, was received...team fought in presence of cylinder,” Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg

