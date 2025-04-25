FIR registered against AAP MLA for ‘assault’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against AAP MLA Virender Kadian in connection with an alleged assault on former BJP legislator Surender Singh at a wedding function in Outer North Delhi’s Alipur, a senior official said on Thursday.

Kadian, the MLA from Delhi Cantonment, refuted the claim and accused Singh of filing “fake” cases against him.

The incident allegedly took place on April 20 at a farmhouse on Palla Bakhtawarpur Road, where Singh, a two-time former MLA, had gone to attend a wedding, the official said. An FIR was lodged at Alipur police station against Kadian under BNS sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(3), and 3(5), following BJP leader Surender Singh’s complaint of public assault and threats.

Kadian denied the charges, claiming Singh, allegedly drunk, abused him without provocation. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and witness statements. The case follows an earlier FIR against Kadian’s son for assault.