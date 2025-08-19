FIR against Sharda University after B.Tech student’s suicide

Greater Noida: An FIR has been registered against the Sharda University management for ‘abetment of suicide’ after a B.Tech student was found dead inside a private hostel, police said on Monday.

On Friday night, around 8:30 pm, Shivam Dey (22), a B.Tech Computer Science student, allegedly took his life by hanging himself in his room at HMR Hostel located in Knowledge Park.

Based on a complaint lodged by the student’s father, Kartik Dey, a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (abetment of suicide) has been filed at Knowledge Park police station against the university management and some unidentified persons.

Police officials confirmed that Shivam’s death was linked to mental stress. “His body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. An FIR has been registered on the basis of the family’s complaint, and further investigation is underway. Shivam’s mobile phone has been seized for examination,” said Knowledge Park SHO Sarvesh Chandra. In a note recovered from the scene, Shivam did not blame anyone for his decision but expressed his wish to donate his organs. However, his grieving parents could not bring themselves to fulfil the request of their only son.

Since the incident, a pall of silence has hung over the hostel, which houses nearly 150 students enrolled in nearby educational institutions.

Some hostel residents said Shivam kept to himself and rarely interacted with others. When asked, he would often mention that he was preparing for competitive examinations alongside his B.Tech studies.