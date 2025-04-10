FIR against ex-SHO, 11 others for fake encounter

NOIDA: Twelve policemen, including the former SHO of Jewar police station, have been booked for allegedly abducting and torturing a B.Tech student in a staged encounter. Tarun Gautam of Mathura alleged that on September 4, 2022, men claiming to be police abducted and assaulted him before detaining his son Somesh from Delhi.

Somesh was allegedly tortured with electric shocks at the station, shot in a staged encounter, and falsely implicated under the Gangster Act. Police allegedly demanded one lakh rupees for his release. CCTV footage supported the family’s claims. The CJM court ordered FIR registration on February 14, 2025. The FIR includes charges of house-trespass, assault, intimidation, dacoity, wrongful confinement and attempted murder against 12 personnel.

Police had linked Somesh to the murder of alleged gangster Nagesh in Neemka village. However, his father contested the police’s version in court, alleging custodial

abuse and fabrication.