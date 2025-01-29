FIR against Elvish Yadav for threatening witness

Ghaziabad: An FIR been registered against YouTuber Elvish Yadav at Nandgram police station in Ghaziabad for threatening a witness in the Noida rave party case. Elvish Yadav stands accused of threatening Noida rave party case witness and a member of People for Animals (PFA) Saurabh Gupta and following him in a vehicle. The case was registered following court directives after Saurabh Gupta submitted an application in

Ghaziabad court.

Gupta alleged that in November 2023, a complaint was lodged regarding the supply of snake venom at the Noida rave party, wherein Elvish Yadav was identified as the prime accused. The complainant claimed that since the case was registered, Elvish Yadav and his associates have persistently

issued threats.

According to the complaint, attempts were made to intimidate Saurabh Gupta and his brother Gaurav Gupta. The complainant further alleged that Elvish Yadav and his associates conducted surveillance by following them in vehicles.

On May 10, 2024, the accused allegedly entered the society, and Gupta claims ongoing threats via social media. Despite seeking police help, no action was taken, leading to an FIR under IPC section 506.