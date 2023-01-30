FIR against BJP leader

New Delhi: Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee’s former president Manjeet Singh GK has filed a police complaint against BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and his aides as per IPC Sections 420, 468, 471 and 120B.



As per sources, the complaint was registered by the Economic offenses department under the Delhi Police. Manjeet Singh said that Manjinder Singh

has used the authorised email account of the Delhi Gurudwara committee to issue forged sign letters against him. Earlier, Sirsa had claimed that GK through the letters aided Hari Nagar School’s Avtar Singh get an amount of Rs 500 crore.

Manjeet Singh on the contrary has claimed both the BJP leader’s letter and allegation to be false. He said that after he protested against the whole issue, Sirsa himself accepted the letter to be false.

Singh said, “The false allegations and false signatures made by the BJP leader is a shameful and wrong move. BJP leaders are continuously doing such activities and to be silent against them is to promote them. We are not going to remain silent on this and will vehemently oppose the wrongdoings of BJP leaders. Sirsa needs to be held accountable for his actions.”