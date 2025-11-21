‘Fines worth ₹2.36 cr imposed, 48 construction sites shut in Capital’

New Delhi: The Delhi government has intensified its anti-pollution enforcement drive with a large-scale crackdown on construction-related dust violations, imposing fines of more than Rs.2.36 crore, issuing over 200 show-cause notices, and ordering 48 construction sites to shut down, officials said on Wednesday.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that Delhi is now relying on real-time monitoring and strict on-ground inspections to curb dust pollution. “Delhi is deploying science-backed enforcement to tackle pollution relentlessly, with every project under live scrutiny, every source addressed at its root, and every violation resulting in real consequences. Unlike previous policies of more promises and less action, our govt under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta is determined to deliver measurable results on the ground.”

Since October 15, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has inspected 1,262 construction and demolition (C&D) sites above 500 sq m. Of these, 35 projects were fined under Environmental Compensation norms, while action has been initiated against unregistered and non-compliant sites. Physical inspections by 35 DPCC teams were carried out alongside remote surveillance.

Officials said that Delhi has rapidly expanded its digital monitoring capabilities, with 747 construction sites now registered on the DPCC portal and equipped with 360-degree video fencing and live PM2.5 and PM10 sensors. Public display boards showing each project’s registration ID have also been made mandatory.

Between 21 October and 14 November, portal registrations rose from 653 to 747 as enforcement tightened. Of these, 461 registered sites have already been inspected.

DPCC teams have surveyed 467 out of 4,881 Delhi localities, identifying 33 fresh violations, which have been served notices. The crackdown also extends to DG sets and high-emission industries, which are being pushed to shift to piped natural gas (PNG).

Sirsa said the SOP focuses on “inspect, assess, act,” urging citizens to avoid waste burning, use public transport, and report violations. He also reviewed compliance at road and infrastructure sites in Palam, Dwarka and Mahipalpur.