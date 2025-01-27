Fine arts student held over Delhi metro stn graffiti

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly painting a graffito at Mandi House Metro Station, an official said on Saturday.

Rajiv Kumar Singh, a fine arts student, was charged under sections 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act (DPDP), 72 of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Act (DMRC), and other section of the BNS, police in a statement said. On January 23, at around 10 pm a CCTV captured Singh writing “PM EARTHWORMS ARE BETTER THAN YOU POPA” on a metro station wall with a black sketch pen, it read.

“Acting swiftly, a joint police team, led by DCP Metro Hareshwar Swami reviewed nearby CCTV footage to trace the suspect. Singh was identified and apprehended from Uttar Pradesh,” the statement read.

During interrogation, Singh confessed to have committed the act and said he was inspired by a poem on earthworms he had read earlier that day. He revealed a history of drawing graffiti and using “POPA” as his signature.

Singh, a graduate of Jamia Millia Islamia with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, is currently employed as a school teacher in Wazirabad

in Delhi, police said.