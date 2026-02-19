Financial nod awaited for PWD streetlight overhaul

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is preparing to likely give financial approval to replace nearly 40,000 old streetlights on roads maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD) with smart LED fittings, official sources said on Wednesday. The proposal is expected to be placed before the next Expenditure and Finance Committee (E&FC) meeting, after which tenders will be floated and an agency selected.

Currently, the PWD manages around 96,000 streetlights across the city, of which nearly 45,000 still operate on conventional high-pressure sodium vapour (HPSV) fittings. Officials estimate that shifting to smart LEDs could save the government about Rs.31.53 crore annually in electricity and maintenance costs. At present, nearly Rs.90 crore is spent every year on power bills and upkeep.

“These will now be systematically replaced with energy-efficient smart LED lights, ensuring better illumination, reduced electricity consumption and longer lifespan,” a source said.

Under the proposed system, each smart light will be connected to a mobile application and monitored through a centralised dashboard at PWD headquarters, enabling real-time performance tracking and instant fault detection. The mobile app may also be opened to the public for reporting outages. Beyond financial savings, residents say the upgrade is urgently needed for safety. Several stretches in Pushp Vihar, Saket, roads near north campus and parts of Dwarka are often poorly lit, creating anxiety among commuters, especially women.

“There are dark patches near my house and inside Pushp Vihar where lights don’t work for weeks. After 8 pm, I avoid walking alone,” said Aditi Verma, a college student. “It’s not just about visibility, it’s about feeling safe.”

Neha, a resident of Johri Farm echoed similar concerns. “My parents constantly call me if I’m late. They worry because the roads are dimly lit and isolated. Anything can happen in those areas. It is also very important to light up small colonies and roads too.”

“On dim roads, it’s difficult to spot potholes, stray animals or pedestrians suddenly crossing,” said Anil Mehra, who frequently drives through Dwarka. “Poor lighting increases the risk of collisions.”

Parents say inadequate lighting has restricted their daughters’ mobility. Saif, who lives in Dwarka, said, “We don’t allow our daughter to step out after dark unless absolutely necessary. When streets are dark, it increases fear. Delhi is anyway one of the most unsafe city for women which gives more fear. Proper lighting gives confidence.”

Officials believe the transition to smart LEDs will improve visibility, reduce accidents and significantly enhance safety across Delhi’s roads.