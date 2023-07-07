Finance dept issues order to stop salaries of ‘specialists’

New Delhi: The Delhi government's finance department on Thursday directed all departments not to release the salaries of over 400 consultants, specialists, fellows and advisers who have been terminated on the lieutenant governor's direction. The order was issued to pay and accounts officers of the Delhi government by the controller of accounts, finance.



In the communication, the officials were directed to ensure that salaries are not released to those engaged without the L-G's approval as fellows, associate fellows, advisers, deputy advisers, specialists, senior research officers or consultants.

"All the Pay and Accounts Officers are directed to comply with the above instructions failing which action, as may deem fit, may be initiated against the concerned Pay and Accounts Officer for violation of the Constitutional Provisions on Reservation," it read.