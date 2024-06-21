Finally: After days of heatwave, Capital witnesses light rains, pleasant morning

New Delhi: After a long and harsh spell of heatwave, the national Capital witnessed a pleasant morning on Thursday, with the weather department saying parts of the city received light rains.



The department also predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain, thunderstorm or dust storm on Friday and Saturday. Humidity at 8.30 am on Thursday was 67 per cent. The minimum temperature was 29.6 degrees

Celsius and the maximum is likely to settle around 42

degrees Celsius.

Swathes of northern India, including the national Capital, have been in the grip of a punishingly long heat wave,

increasing heat stroke casualties and prompting the Centre to issue advisory to hospitals to set up special units to cater to such patients.

During the past three days, the bodies of 50 people evidently belonging to the underprivileged backgrounds were recovered around Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national Capital at 9 am was recorded in the “poor” category with a reading of 214, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.