Final hurdle cleared for ITPO underpass

New Delhi: Ending years of delay, the long-pending ITPO Tunnel-Underpass-5 at Pragati Maidan has received final clearance from Indian Railways, putting the crucial infrastructure project back on track for completion by December 2026.



The underpass, a key link in Delhi’s central traffic network, had remained stalled due to technical challenges and lack of inter-agency coordination, despite substantial public investment. Officials said the clearance resolves the final hurdle, enabling full-scale execution.

A major breakthrough had earlier come in August 2025, when the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs approved a revised execution plan addressing issues such as soil settlement and structural safety near the railway embankment. The plan included measures like foundation stabilisation, structural stitching and adoption of a revised construction methodology. However, the absence of Railways’ approval had continued to stall progress. The issue was taken up by PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who held multiple meetings with railway authorities and conducted site visits to resolve pending concerns.

Speaking on the development, Verma said, “This project had been stuck for years due to pending clearances and lack of coordination… With this NOC, the final hurdle has been cleared. The focus now is on execution, speed, and accountability.”

Once completed, the underpass is expected to ease congestion around Pragati Maidan and the ITO corridor, improving connectivity and traffic flow in the area.