Final ECA trial roster out; Delhi Univ begins physical tests today

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi on Thursday released the final schedule for physical trials under the Extracurricular Activities (ECA) admissions quota for the 2025 session. Trials will be held from July 18 to 26 across various colleges and categories.

Speaking to Millennium Post, Deepti Taneja, convener of DU’s ECA admissions committee, extended her best wishes to the candidates, expressing hope that their talent would help them secure admission to their dream colleges. She added that the University’s Culture Council, under Chairperson Sh. Anoop Lather, is committed to nurturing student talent for bigger platforms in the future.

Indian Classical Dance trials will be held at Mata Sundri College from July 18–23, followed by Indian Folk Dance (July 24–25), Western Dance (July 25–26), and Choreography on July 26.

Indian Music – Vocal is scheduled from July 18–24 at Bharati College, with Instrumental trials on July 21–22 at Sri Aurobindo College. Western Vocal music will be held on July 24–25 at Bharati, and Western Instrumental on July 23–24 at Sri Aurobindo. Debate trials will be at Ramjas College, Hindi on July 18–19, English from July 19–26. Theatre trials from July 18–26 at Miranda House. Creative Writing (Hindi) is on July 21 at 2:30 p.m. at Hansraj College, and English at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. based on form numbers.

Other trial dates include Photography (July 21), Film Making (July 22), Animation (July 23) at Maharaja Agrasen College, and Quiz on July 22 at Daulat Ram College. Divinity (July 21–22), Yoga (July 21–23), and Fine Arts (Sketching and Painting) will be conducted from July 21 to 24, and Sculpture on July 24, both at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College.

The ECA committee clarified that rescheduling is allowed only for outstation candidates or valid clashes, and only within the category’s trial window. No changes will be allowed once trials end. Single-slot categories like Creative Writing and Quiz

are non-adjustable.